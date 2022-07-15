AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $79.10 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $79,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.68. 2,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.08 and its 200-day moving average is $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

