AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $58.20 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,959 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $270.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.12. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.