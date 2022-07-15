AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 4,721 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 2.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $445,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.12.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

