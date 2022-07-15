AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124,036 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.74% of Masco worth $210,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Up 0.4 %

MAS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 10,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.