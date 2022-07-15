Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 42,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

