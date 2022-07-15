Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 2.29% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75.

