Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 88 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

McDonald’s Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $255.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

