Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in CDW by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in CDW by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $158.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.