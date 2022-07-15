Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

