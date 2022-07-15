Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 5,640 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.37% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FV opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

