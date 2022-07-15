AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

