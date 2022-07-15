AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Critical Review

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AtriCure and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 4 0 2.80 Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $83.20, suggesting a potential upside of 95.95%. Given AtriCure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $274.33 million 7.16 $50.20 million $1.12 37.91 Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure 17.93% -11.66% -8.44% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AtriCure beats Meihua International Medical Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, the company sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles. It also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

