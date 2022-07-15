Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.78.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

