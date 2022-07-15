AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 229,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.04) to £110 ($130.83) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($136.77) to £120 ($142.72) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.