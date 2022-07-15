AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to £130

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($136.77) to £120 ($142.72) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.04) to £110 ($130.83) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AZN opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.67 billion, a PE ratio of -203.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

