Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

AML has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.01) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 23.7 %

Shares of LON AML traded up GBX 88 ($1.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 459.30 ($5.46). The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,769. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351.17 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,119 ($25.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 587.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.10. The company has a market cap of £534.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.