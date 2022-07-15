Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGO. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $17,106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $11,857,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.