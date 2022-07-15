ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €940.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($940.00) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASML. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($630.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($845.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($950.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($780.00) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

