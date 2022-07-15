Asio Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

