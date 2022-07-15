Asio Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,207,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,926,000 after acquiring an additional 119,243 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.94.

