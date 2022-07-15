Asio Capital LLC Buys New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.