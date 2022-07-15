ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $272.92 Million

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,788.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official.

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.