Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Lowered to $195.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s previous close.

ABG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.