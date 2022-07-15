Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.25.

NYSE:ABG opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average of $173.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

