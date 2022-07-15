Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.49

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 104869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Asahi Kasei in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

