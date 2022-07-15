Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.97

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.97 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 99599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.32.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

