Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.70) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €6.20 ($6.20) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.20) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($7.60) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €2.81 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.76 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of €7.02 ($7.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.