Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARKAY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($145.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($139.00) to €123.00 ($123.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($101.00) to €103.00 ($103.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.57.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Arkema Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

