Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Trading Down 0.3%

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGUU. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,518,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Argus Capital by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 541,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Argus Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.
Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.
