ArGoApp (ARGO) Hits Market Cap of $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001984 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars.

