Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $36,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,840,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

