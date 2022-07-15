Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading Down 3.1%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.18). Approximately 10,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 39,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.
Arden Partners Company Profile (LON:ARDN)
