Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.70. Ardelyx shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,368,085 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,997 shares of company stock valued at $149,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 602,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,489.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 311,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,505,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

