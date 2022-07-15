ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $71.12 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ArcBest by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ArcBest by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 208.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

