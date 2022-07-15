Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

IWD stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.60. 90,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

