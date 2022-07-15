AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 17th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NYSE:ATR opened at $99.30 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.76.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

