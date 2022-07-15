Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

