Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

