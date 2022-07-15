Apollon Limassol Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $313,246.78 and approximately $117,690.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00093794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00284814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

