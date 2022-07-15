Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Global Management in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

