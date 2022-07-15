Apollo Currency Achieves Market Cap of $9.85 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $761,623.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00092842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00285591 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

