APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

APG opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. APi Group has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,088,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

