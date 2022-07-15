Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $268.59 on Friday. AON has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average of $288.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.