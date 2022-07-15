Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $558.59

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 558.59 ($6.64) and traded as low as GBX 514.90 ($6.12). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.30), with a volume of 9,381 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ANP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.51) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 542.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 557.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

