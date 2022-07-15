Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,240 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

