Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 187,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15.

