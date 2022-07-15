Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $656,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SCHX stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

