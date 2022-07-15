Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2,327.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCEB opened at $63.34 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.