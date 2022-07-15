Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $19.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $129.65 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

