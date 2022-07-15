Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

NYSE ABT opened at $105.71 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

